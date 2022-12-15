LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Celebrate the holidays with this week's Be Our Guest deal to Lights Under Louisville.
Enjoy a drive through fun and colorful light displays at Louisville Mega Caverns. This year's attraction has been extended to 1.1 miles and has over 6-million lights.
You can get a $35 car pass for just $17.50 The ride lasts about 20-30 minutes depending on how fast you're driving.
Lights Under Louisville leaders say they best time to come and beat the line is early in the morning. The attraction opens at 9:30 a.m.
Gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Click here to get yours.
