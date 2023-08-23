LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbons Bistro in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood wants to celebrate some of the bar's accomplishments with the community.
On Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to midnight, Bourbons Bistro will hold a public event to celebrate the recent awards it has received.
The bar recently was named, for a second year in a row, as "Bar of the Year" by American Whiskey Magazine, and also named Global Bar of the Year.
“We’re so excited to bring these awards home to Kentucky, the birthplace of bourbon,” Bourbons Bistro co-founder Jason Brauner said in a news release. “We’re inviting folks from distilleries across the state to come and raise a glass with us. After all, if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here!”
In celebration, complimentary appetizers from Bourbon Bistro will be provided along with a cash-bar with hand-crafted cocktails, live music from the band Hickory and Friends, and tastings and experiences from bourbon and whiskey brands all around Kentucky. Some of those brands include Maker's Mark, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Castle & Key Distillery and Bluegrass Distillers to name a few.
“We can’t wait to host bourbon lovers from every corner of Kentucky,” Bourbons Bistro General Manager Margot McMillen said in a news release. “We're looking forward to sharing this prestigious award with friends and family, as well as all the citizens of Bourbon Country.”
Bourbon Bistro was the first bourbon and restaurant concept in Louisville that started 18 years ago in an historic Clifton building.
Bourbon Bistro is located at 2255 Frankfort Avenue. To learn more, click here.
