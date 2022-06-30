NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- Take a break this summer and tour Southern Indiana attractions.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the SoIN Fun Trail Passport and your chance to win prizes.
There are more than 100 locations throughout Southern Indiana on the SoIN Fun Trail.
Stops on the Fun Trail include places to play, learn, explore, create, dine, shop, relax and stay.
Now through August 14, SoIN Fun Trail passport-holders can check-in, redeem discounts and earn prizes, all using their mobile device.
After checking in at only 10 locations, passport holders earn their first prize of a SoIN backpack, water bottle and frisbee.
After checking in at 20 locations, passport holders earn a SoIN misting fan.
Each check in earns an entrance in the grand prize drawing for a “Visit SoIN Again” prize package, which includes:
An overnight hotel-stay
Tickets to Derby Dinner Playhouse
A Family Fun Package from Huber’s Orchard & Winery
Gift Certificates from Geraldine’s and Mission BBQ
It is free to sign up for the SoIN Fun Trail.
All you need to register is a working e-mail address.
Click here to sign up for the SoIN Fun Trail Passport.
