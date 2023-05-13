LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Kyle Fields with Crushed Ice Catering joined WDRB Mornings Saturday to share his Shrimp and Grits recipe ahead of Mother's Day.
Ingredients:
Fontina and Parmesan Grits
2 cups white grits, soaked overnight in cold water, chaff removed
3 cups milk, plus an additional cup for rehydrating if necessary
3 cups water, plus an additional cup for rehydrating if necessary (Great to use corn stock in place of water! Recipe to follow)
3 cups heavy cream
1/4 cup unsalted butter
Salt and Pepper, to taste
1 cup grated parmesan
1/2 cup shredded Fontina, to finish
Bring slowly to a boil the milk, water, cream, and butter. Add salt and pepper to the liquid and taste to check seasoning. Add grits once liquid is simmering, and stir constantly over low heat for 25-30 minutes. Creamier grits are more palatable, so to ensure creaminess, add more water and/or milk (if necessary) and stir fully to ensure a creamy texture. Add parmesan and fontina just before serving.
Shrimp Marinade (Per 12 Shrimp)
12 Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tails Removed
2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1 Roma tomato, seeds removed, skin removed, small dice
1 tsp chopped chives
1 tsp salt and pepper
1 pinch chili flakes
2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (or any sauté oil you prefer)
Combine all ingredients in a chilled bowl. Mix well. Store overnight in the fridge. Marinate at the very least 2 hours before serving for best flavor. Saute the shrimp on medium-high heat, caramelizing on both sides, but don’t cook all the way through.
Homemade Corn Stock (can use in the tomato sauce below)
Per 1 Gallon water:
6 Stalks Corn, Roasted 10 mins@350 degrees
1 yellow onion
2 bay leaves
1 tsp whole black peppercorns
Combine all in a stock pot and simmer on low for 2 hours. Strain and reserve.
Tomato Sauce for Shrimp
2 cups red onion, small dice
1 cup celery, small dice
1 tsp minced garlic
2 cups chopped tomato, any kind you prefer, we use a blend of heirloom tomatoes and cherry tomatoes
8 cups corn stock
1/2 cup white wine, to deglaze
1/4 cup lemon juice
Zest of 2 lemons
1/4 cup grapeseed oil, for sauté
2 tbsp unsalted butter, 1 tbsp for sauté and 1 tbsp to finish sauce
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tsp chopped fresh oregano (any herb you enjoy will work here)
Chopped chives and inner celery leaves for garnish
Cooked bacon strip, for garnish
1 over easy egg, or any egg you prefer. Poached eggs make a great addition as well!
(Reserved par-cooked shrimp will be finished in this sauce, or any sauce you like!)
In a sauce pan, sauté the onions and celery on medium heat in the oil until caramelized. Once it begins to caramelize, add the butter and the chopped garlic. Caramelize a bit further, careful not to burn, and add all tomato. Sauté this for 1 minute, then add white wine, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Reduce the wine to 1/4. Add corn stock. Reduce by half over a low simmer, stirring occasionally to keep tomatoes from sticking. Add oregano and chives to finish.
After sautéing the shrimp, deglaze the pan with this sauce, then add the shrimp to finish cooking. Swirl the remaining butter into the sauce. Arrange the shrimp over the grits, and pour a healthy amount of sauce over the shrimp and grits. Garnish with celery leaves, fresh chives, bacon strip, and fried egg. Try it with your favorite hot sauce!
