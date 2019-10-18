LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest celebrates the fall season with ColorFest, Saturday, October 19th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Visitors can slingshot pumpkins, navigate the hay maze, make mud pies and take a hayride through Bernheim's colorful fall landscape.
Other highlights include live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky arts and craft vendors and more.
ColorFest List of Activities:
Pumpkin Launch
Hay Maze Mud Pies
Hay Rides
Corn Pit
Giant Slides
Food Trucks
Music
Arts & Crafts
Fall Beauty
Forest Giants
Select activities do have a small fee.
$10 per car admission fee for non-members.
Click here to learn about ColorFest.
