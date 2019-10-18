COLORFEST KK 10-18-19.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest celebrates the fall season with ColorFest, Saturday, October 19th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Visitors can slingshot pumpkins, navigate the hay maze, make mud pies and take a hayride through Bernheim's colorful fall landscape.

Other highlights include live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky arts and craft vendors and more.

ColorFest List of Activities:

Pumpkin Launch

Hay Maze Mud Pies

Hay Rides

Corn Pit

Giant Slides

Food Trucks

Music

Arts & Crafts

Fall Beauty

Forest Giants

Select activities do have a small fee.

$10 per car admission fee for non-members.

