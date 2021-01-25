vision board.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Manifest Your Best Life with a Vision Board Workshop.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins a psychotherapist to learn about the event.

LaShonda Sims Duncan, Licensed Psychotherapist, Mindfulness Coach, and Registered Yoga Teacher leads this 2.5-hour event.

Work the Metal will provide the space for individuals to gain insight into “best life barriers”.

Participants will be able to set intentional vision plans for 2021. 

Provided a workbook & planner to manifest desires and engage in vision boarding in small groups. 

Vision Board Materials will be provided like using magazines

Food provided and a 10% Off Discount at Work the Metal

Masks are REQUIRED during this event

Vision Board Workshop

Led by LaShonda Sims Duncan

Work the Metal

Saturday, January 23rd

1:11pm - 3:41pm

$58.83

Register in Advance

Click here to get connected to the Vision Board Workshop.

 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags