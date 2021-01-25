LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Manifest Your Best Life with a Vision Board Workshop.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins a psychotherapist to learn about the event.
LaShonda Sims Duncan, Licensed Psychotherapist, Mindfulness Coach, and Registered Yoga Teacher leads this 2.5-hour event.
Work the Metal will provide the space for individuals to gain insight into “best life barriers”.
Participants will be able to set intentional vision plans for 2021.
Provided a workbook & planner to manifest desires and engage in vision boarding in small groups.
Vision Board Materials will be provided like using magazines
Food provided and a 10% Off Discount at Work the Metal
Masks are REQUIRED during this event
Vision Board Workshop
Led by LaShonda Sims Duncan
Work the Metal
Saturday, January 23rd
1:11pm - 3:41pm
$58.83
Register in Advance
Click here to get connected to the Vision Board Workshop.
