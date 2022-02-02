LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you thought Crocs were already pretty sweet shoes, wait until you see this.
Crocs released its "Sweethearts Crocs" just in time for Valentine's Day.
The cozy pair of shoes comes in bright red with fur covering the inside and outside. And don't forget the jibbitz! The shoes are covered in soft conversation hearts to make these limited edition shoes the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for the Croc-lover in your life. You can also buy conversation heart jibbitz separately.
You have to win a chance to buy the clog on the brand's website. The giveaway is open through Friday, February 4th. Winners will be contacted 12 hours after the submission deadline.
Click here to check out the products.
