LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Discover something new about the Louisville music scene.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some people bringing back the Seven Sense Festival.
Seven Sense started as a passion project amongst active promoters, artists, musicians and friends.
Handpicking the best groups/artists/brands from each of the many "scenes" within Louisville.
The event celebrates many categories including culinary, booze, visual art or music.
Plus, it helps raise funds for local nonprofits.
The festival has grown in its four years prior to the pandemic. Now it's back after a several-year hiatus.
Seven Sense Festival
Headliners Music Hall
August 4-5
More than 30 Musical Artists
Two stages (indoor and outdoor)
$50 Weekend Pass
$30 Day Pass
The event benefits Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a black woman led non-profit organization in Louisville.
The provide service like food justice, community engagement, and public health to the most marginalized communities in the city.
Click here to get connected to Seven Sense Festival.
