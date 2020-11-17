JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- You can get crafty this holiday season with the help of Walnut Ridge.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning about their upcoming decoration workshops.

Walnut Ridge Nursery & Garden Center in Jeffersonville is doing workshops on floral design, door decoration, bow making and more.

The first one is November 22nd.

It’s the perfect way to create something with your personal touch.

You can display it in your home or give it as a gift.

Workshop prices range from $5 and up.

Here is a list of the sessions:

November 22nd

CRAFT - REVERSIBLE WINE CORK PUMPKIN/ SNOWMAN

November 29th

FLORAL DESIGN SESSION: DECORATED SLED

December 5th

CRAFT - WOODEN CIRCLE DOOR HANGER

December 6th

CHRISTMAS PORCH POT MAKING CLASS

December 12th

BOW MAKING CLASS

December 14th

KIDS BIRD SEED ORNAMENT MAKING CLASS

Call for reservations, seating is limited.

Click here to get connected to Walnut Ridge Nursery Events.

  

