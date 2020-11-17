JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- You can get crafty this holiday season with the help of Walnut Ridge.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning about their upcoming decoration workshops.
Walnut Ridge Nursery & Garden Center in Jeffersonville is doing workshops on floral design, door decoration, bow making and more.
The first one is November 22nd.
It’s the perfect way to create something with your personal touch.
You can display it in your home or give it as a gift.
Workshop prices range from $5 and up.
Here is a list of the sessions:
November 22nd
CRAFT - REVERSIBLE WINE CORK PUMPKIN/ SNOWMAN
November 29th
FLORAL DESIGN SESSION: DECORATED SLED
December 5th
CRAFT - WOODEN CIRCLE DOOR HANGER
December 6th
CHRISTMAS PORCH POT MAKING CLASS
December 12th
December 14th
KIDS BIRD SEED ORNAMENT MAKING CLASS
Call for reservations, seating is limited.
