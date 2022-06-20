CLERMONT, Ky (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest wants to welcome everyone of all abilities.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the new Sensory Garden.
Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest’s mission is to connect people with nature.
Just 20 minutes south of Louisville, it is the largest privately held contiguous forest block in the eastern United States dedicated to conservation and education.
The New Sensory Garden is expertly designed to allow everyone to enjoy nature in a way that works for each individual especially those who live with Autism Spectrum Disorder or blindness and visual impairment... and their families, caregivers, and teachers.
The special space features:
Pictograph and Braille components to lead you through the garden.
The Touch Space allows you to get in touch with nature by feeling lamb’s ear, coneflower, sensitive fern, hops, and variegated yucca.
Other tactile elements include smooth driftwood from the Falls of the Ohio and more.
Enter the quiet space, have a seat, and be soothed while surrounded by nature.
The Hearing Space focuses focus on water, but the entire garden sings the song of nature, including insects buzzing, leaves rustling, melodies of wind chimes, and children’s laughter.
The Buddy Benches are the dream of a local Cub Scout who wants those who have been bullied or are perceived as “different” to have a safe place to take a break from those negative feelings.
Take some time out of your week to experience Bernheim Forest through the New Sensory Garden.
