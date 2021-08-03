Experts help kids get back to the books when heading Back to School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Creating better study habits can make heading Back to School a little easier.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the staff at Langsford Learning Acceleration Centers for some advice.
There are 3 things kids can do at home to be better students.
1) Read every day
2) Picture as you read
3) Study habits matter
The 5 finger rule for choosing a good age appropriate book:
Find out the student's interest
Read the back of the book
Look up reference websites that review books and talk about the reading level
Make pictures in your mind while you read
Develop vocabulary through reading
Set up a study area that is clutter free with no distractions.
Only have the materials you need in the study area.
There are ways to assess your child's learning progress:
Understand what is going on yourself and learn how your child learns.
Parents see the process of learning, teachers see the product.
Measuring is best way to see what is going on.
8 areas to measure, PA, Phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing, memory and processing speed.
