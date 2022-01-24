Keith Kaiser tries out self-defense class

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Self-defense classes might be the perfect Valentine's gift.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned a few ways to protect himself at the Fight Factory.

Fight Factory is a mixed martial arts school in Louisville.

The academy helps members be more confidence and increase their ability.

Fight Factory specializes in BJJ, MMA, boxing and kickboxing.

And on a special weekend, they are offering self-defense classes.

Husband & wife owners and trainers, Amanda and Chris Griffin will lead the instruction.

It was created to keep body, mind & soul fit while teaching how to fight to save your life.

Valentine's Day Couples Self-Defense

Learn to Protect Each Other Together

$60 per couple

(3 Opportunities)

Saturday, February 12th - 11am-12pm

Monday, February 14th - 6pm-7pm

Monday, February 14th - 7pm-8pm

Mother & Child Valentine’s Day Self-Defense 

Teach Our Children Well

$50 Per Mom & Child

Sunday, February 13th - 11am-12pm

A Special Keepsake will be given after class.

Click here to get connected to Fight Factory, 3622 Frankfort Avenue.

