LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Self-defense classes might be the perfect Valentine's gift.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned a few ways to protect himself at the Fight Factory.
Fight Factory is a mixed martial arts school in Louisville.
The academy helps members be more confidence and increase their ability.
Fight Factory specializes in BJJ, MMA, boxing and kickboxing.
And on a special weekend, they are offering self-defense classes.
Husband & wife owners and trainers, Amanda and Chris Griffin will lead the instruction.
It was created to keep body, mind & soul fit while teaching how to fight to save your life.
Valentine's Day Couples Self-Defense
Learn to Protect Each Other Together
$60 per couple
(3 Opportunities)
Saturday, February 12th - 11am-12pm
Monday, February 14th - 6pm-7pm
Monday, February 14th - 7pm-8pm
Mother & Child Valentine’s Day Self-Defense
Teach Our Children Well
$50 Per Mom & Child
Sunday, February 13th - 11am-12pm
A Special Keepsake will be given after class.
Click here to get connected to Fight Factory, 3622 Frankfort Avenue.
