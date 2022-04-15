LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade has been a tradition for almost 3 decades.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 28th edition of the family-friendly spectacle.
A one-of-a-kind neighborhood hosts the one-of-a-kind event on Saturday, April 16th.
Hundreds will travel down the historic thoroughfare all the way to Pope Street.
The parade includes The Shriners, antique cars, home-made family floats, the Talking Police Car and the Mounted Sheriff's Posse plus many more.
Plus, plenty of free candy.
The parade will begin at about 11:30 a.m. at Birchwood Ave in Crescent Hill and will travel down Frankfort Avenue towards downtown, ending at Pope Street in Clifton.
Judges will decide who claims the “Good Ears” awards for the most creative floats and parade participants.
The FABA Easter Parade is a FREE, family-friendly event.
The Grand Marshal for this year is "The Businesses of Frankfort Avenue".
The circumstances of the past two years has earned them the honor.
Of course, the Easter Bunny will be riding with the Grand Marshal.
