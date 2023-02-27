LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Help out the Down Syndrome community by attending some big parties.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about this year's Gallop Gala Events to benefit Down Syndrome of Louisville.
GALLOP GALA PREVIEW PARTY
Experience the Down Syndrome of Louisville Gallop Gala before the Gallop Gala during their preview party on Thursday, March 2.
Sample the signature drink, “The Sparkler", try some appetizers, enter to win a Thunder Over Louisville suite for 20 and more.
Anyone who attends this event will be entered in a drawing for 2 tickets to Gallop Gala.
Gallop Gala Preview Party
Galt House Hotel, Waterford Room
Friday, March 3 6-9pm
FREE Event
12th ANNUAL GALLOP GALA 2023
The kickoff to the Derby Season happens on Friday, April 21.
The Gallop Gala lets the adults with Down Syndrome be the center of attention.
They will feel like celebrities walking down the red carpet at the Galt House Hotel.
The "Red Carpet" entrance leads into a seated dinner and the "Winner's Circle Lounge Walk Around" to follow.
The Louisville Crashers will keep the party going into the night.
The funds raised during the Gallop Gala will help support the world’s largest and most advanced regional Down syndrome community.
Down Syndrome of Louisville strives for excellence in everything they do, including offering innovative educational, social and developmental programming to people with Down syndrome.
The 2023 Gallop Gala
Galt House Hotel
Friday, April 21st
Tickets starting at $100
Benefits Down Syndrome of Louisville
Must be 21+ to attend
Click here for ticket information and to get connected with Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.