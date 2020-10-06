LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Growing your own food and preserving it can be rewarding.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with garden girl, Whitney Powers learn how to get the most out of a garden.
She started Garden Girl Foods out of necessity.
Whitney began her little garden after realizing she didn’t have access to fresh food within 10 miles or more.
She then started teaching others how to use their inner city spaces to grow their own foods.
In turn, feeding their families fresh food.
The venture turned into a business.
She pressure-cans and preserves most of her harvest to provide locally grown produce to inner city families.
She uses family recipes making fresh food available to everyone and teaches children to garden and cook.
The Garden Girl recently opened a new space at Logan Street Market.
Click here to get connected to Garden Girl Foods and see what she is cooking up.
