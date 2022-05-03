LA GRANGE, Ky (WDRB) -- Your Derby hat could make or break your outfit.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser found a place to help you create a one-of-a-kind Derby hat.
Judith M Millinery Supply House has been around since 1994.
They serve independent milliners, hat shops, theatres, schools, students, costume groups, and aspiring hat makers everywhere.
In addition to their online shop, Judith M Millinery Supply House has a brick-and-mortar store on Main Street in historic downtown La Grange, Kentucky.
The 3000 square foot retail space has materials to make your hat special like feathers, flowers, ribbons, hat making tools, ready-to-wear hats and much more.
Judith M is one of the few remaining millinery supply houses left in the United States and is open to the public.
The shop has a second floor with rental studio and in-person classroom.
They offer several different classes throughout the year that cover all skill levels.
The Judith M staff can guide you through the process.
Studio rental is by appointment only.
Store Hours:
Monday – By Appointment
Tuesday – Friday: 11am – 5pm
Saturday: 10am – 4pm
Sunday: Closed
Judith M Millinery Supply House
115 E Main Street
La Grange, KY 40031
Click here to get connected to Judith M Millinery Supply House.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.