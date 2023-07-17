LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enjoy gourmet burgers at a special low price this week.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser and Eric Edwards got a taste of Louisville Burger Week happening July 17-23.
The seventh Louisville Burger Week is presented by The Kentucky Beef Council.
Louisville area restaurants are ready for the largest burger-themed restaurant week to date.
Guests have the chance to enjoy discounted $7 gourmet burgers (pricing will be listed on the app) as well as Against the Grain Beer specials, and Jack Daniel’s Whiskey specials.
It’s a chance for customers to enjoy the food, support local restaurants and trying new places.
Download the official Louisville Burger Week app in both Google Play and the Apple Store.
Check in at four or more locations and be entered to win $250 in gift cards.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Burger Week and the list of participating restaurants.
