LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More and more grills will be firing up for the grilling season.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets some Spring Grilling Ideas from Chef Paul Dowell at Kroger.
Try these recipes below: Grilled Shrimp & Corn Salad, Caprese & BBQ Chicken Grilled Naan Pizzas, Honey-Mustard Cedar Plank Salmon, Reverse Grilled Tomahawk Steak w/ Roasted Garlic Compound Butter.
Grilled Shrimp and Corn Salad
4-6
Wooden Skewers (soaked in water 10-15 minutes)
4 ct. tray
Fresh Shucked Corn in Produce Department
1 lb. pkg.
Private Selection Argentinean Shrimp (thawed and patted dry)
Drizzle
Avocado Oil (to lightly coat corn & shrimp)
As needed
Dan O’s Spicy Seasoning (to evenly coat corn & shrimp)
2 pints
Private Selection Petite Medley Snacking Tomatoes (large diced)
½ sm.
Red onion (about ½ cup small diced)
1 bunch
Cilantro (rough chopped)
¼ c.
Avocado Oil
1 tsp.
Kentuxican Bourbon Hot Sauce (add more to taste for an extra kick)
2 tsp.
Bee Boy Honey
2
Limes (juiced)
To taste
Kosher Salt & Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
- Preheat grill to medium-high. Skewer shrimp with 2 soaked skewers running through the tail & head end. You can fit 8 or so shrimp together to make easy grilling. Lightly brush/drizzle corn & shrimp with avocado oil & then coat evenly with Dan O’s Spicy Seasoning.
- Grill corn just long enough to lightly char evenly. Grill the shrimp about 1 ½ to 2 minutes on each side, should read 145° on your internal meat thermometer.
- Remove cooked corn & shrimp from the grill & let cool slightly. Cut corn off the cob & add to a large bowl. Run a knife down the middle of the two skewers of shrimp to halve them & add to the bowl.
- Add tomatoes, red onion & cilantro to the corn & shrimp bowl.
- Avocado oil, Kentuxican Bourbon hot sauce, Bee Boy honey & fresh lime juice to a small mason jar on container. Give the jar few good shakes pour over your salad. Mix the salad together well & season to taste with salt & pepper. Cover & chill.
Grilled Nann Pizzas
1-8.8 oz. pkg.
Stonefire Original Nann (Original or Whole Grain) found in Kroger Deli
2 Tbl.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
½ Tbl.
Private Selection Italian Herb Seasoning Grinder
Caprese Pizza
1 Tbl.
Simple Truth Basil Pesto
3 slice
Belgioioso Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
3 slice
Campari Tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Pizza
1 Tbl.
FDKY Sweet BBQ Sauce
3 thin slices
Red Onion
3
Roasted Marinated Tomatoes
¼ c.
Dan O’s Original Seasoned Pulled Chicken
¼ c.
Kroger Shredded Monterey-Jack Cheese
To taste
More FDKY Sweet BBQ Sauce
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat, but keep one side of the grill on medium-low.
- Mix extra virgin olive oil & fresh ground Italian seasoning together in a small bowl. Brush mixture on both sides of naan.
- Place nann bubbly side down & grill for 1 minute on the medium-high side. Remove nann, flip over & put a thin layer of desired toppings on top of the grilled side.
- Return to grill & cook for 1 minute on the medium-high side. Move to the medium-low side & close lid & cook for about 5 minutes (until cheese is melted).
- Remove pizzas & serve hot off the grill. This is a great way to have everyone in the family make their own personal pizza in & hot off the grill in just a few minutes! Have fun making up your own ingredients.
Honey-Mustard Cedar Plank Salmon
4
Cedar Planks (soaked in water 30-40 minutes)
4-8 oz. filets
Salmon
¼ c.
Private Selection Whole Grain Mustard with Garlic
2 Tbl.
Mike’s Hot Honey
2 Tbl.
Divina Fig Spread
2
Lemons (juiced)
¼ tsp.
Kosher Salt
1/8 tsp.
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
- Preheat grill to medium-high. Rinse salmon & pat dry.
- In a small bowl whisk together Mike’s Hot Honey, Divina Fig Spread, lemon juice, salt & pepper.
- Put salmon on plank, skin side down & drizzle 2 tablespoons over each filet (save remaining glaze).
- Place prepared planks on the grill. Grill, covered with lid, until salmon is just cooked through & edges are browned, about 10 minutes, should read 145° on your internal meat thermometer. Remove salmon from the grill & drizzle remaining glaze over the top. Let salmon stand on plank 2-3 minutes before serving.
Reverse Grilled Tomahawk Steak with Roasted Garlic Compound Butter
4 sticks
Kroger Unsalted Butter (softened)
6 cloves
Murray’s Roasted Garlic (mashed to paste)
1 Tbl.
Simple Truth Roasted Herb Blend, fresh in Produce (Minced)
1 Tbl.
Boar’s Head Pub Style Horseradish Sauce
1 Tbl.
Bourbon Barrel Worcestershire Sauce
1 tsp.
Dan O’s Original Seasoning
1
Tomahawk Steak
To achieve a reverse sear, cook the meat low and slow until it reaches 10 degrees below your desired internal temperature. Then turn up the heat on your grill to high place the steak back on & sear the outside until it is charred to perfection.
- Add softened butter to a medium size bowl mix in the remaining ingredients until well blended.
- Layout a 12” length of plastic wrap on the counter. Place butter mixture in the middle of the wrap & spread into a cylinder. Roll wrap around butter & twist to seal the ends. Place in the freezer to harden.
- Place your Tomahawk Steak on a large plate & coat well with Dan O’s Original seasoning & rub it into the steak. Let steaks sit for 30-60 minutes to allow the seasoning to penetrate the steak & for it to come up to room temperature.
- Preheat your grill to a low heat, about 225°. Place directly on the grates & cook steak to 125° internal temperature, depending on your desired doneness. Grill 10° lower than what you want.
- Turn up grill temperature to high, about 500°.
- Sear both sides of the steak for 2-3 minutes on each side to get a nice char. Remove the steak from the grill & cut a couple slices of your compound butter & place on top of your steam. Let the steak rest for 5-10 minutes to let the juices settle. Slice the steak & enjoy! One tomahawk easily serves two.
Cooking Temps
- 125° Rare
- 135° Med-Rare
- 145° Medium
- 150° Med-Well
- 160° Well
