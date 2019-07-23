LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In partnership with the Kentucky Beef Council, it's that time again for Louisville Burger Week.
Get signature gourmet burgers for only $5 during the 3rd Annual Louisville Burger Week July 22nd - 28th, 2019.
Select local restaurants pay tribute to the hamburger with gourmet blends and off-menu specialties. Each restaurateur and chef will prepare their unique take on the burger.
The idea is to get people to embrace the food culture and try new places.
Pick up a Burger Passport, and get it stamped at participating locations throughout the week.
Collect at least 4 stamps to be eligible for a grand prize drawing featuring a Grill and Ultimate Grill Out.
Click here for the complete list participating restaurants.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.