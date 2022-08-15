LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local High School Football games kick off this weekend along with the halftime entertainment.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined one of the most dynamic marching bands in the area: Central High School.
This year's band has roughly 75 students making up the brass and wind sections, along with the awesome "C PHI" drumline.
The Marching Yellow Jackets are under the direction of Thomas Cheatham.
The band is complimented with three auxiliary groups: The Stingettes, Twirlettes, and the Honey Bees.
This group is taught by Miss Ashley Hancox.
The entire band is led by three amazing drum majors.
Recent awards include First Place in 2021's Circle City Classic Parade in Indianapolis.
You can catch them in action at all Yellow Jacket home games.
Click here to get connected to the Central High School Marching Band.
Central High School opens its football season against DuPont Manual at home Friday, Aug. 19th.
