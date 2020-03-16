LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic has most people out of sorts.
Many businesses have asked employees to work from home.
So, how do you start creating a home office?
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined a business owner to see how to set one up.
Jennifer Griffin with Go Fetch Marketing has been working from home for years.
She offered some advice on how to get the most out of your space, how to juggle kids and avoid the pitfalls of being at home.
Click here to get connected with Go Fetch Marketing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.