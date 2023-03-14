Hundreds of Derby hats go up for auction to help out Kosair for Kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get prepared for Derby and help out Kosair for Kids.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the first ever Hats on for Healing Derby Hat Auction.
It's an evening of shopping, food, and fun to benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Fund at Kosair for Kids.
Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as you and your friends bid on more than 300 new and gently used hats and fascinators for the upcoming Derby season.
The money raised makes a difference.
One in 61 Kentucky children is a victim of child abuse or neglect.
That is nearly double the national average.
Help end the epidemic by supporting Hats on for Healing.
Hats on for Healing
Derby Hat Auction
Thursday, March 23 5:30-8 p.m.
The Olmsted
3701 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY 40207
$40.00 in advance
$50.00 at the door
Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a specialty drink, and the opportunity to try on your favorite Derby hats and fascinators with your friends, all while helping children in need.
Click here to get connected to Hats on for Healing.
