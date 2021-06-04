WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- Drag racing takes over Ohio Valley Dragway June 3rd through the 6th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 2nd Annual Derby City 50-K in West Point, Kentucky.
$50,000 on the line during an action packed weekend of high octane racing.
Expect wheelies, burnouts, Kona Ice, "The Giddy Piggy" gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, MegaBoom Fireworks at 10pm June 5th and the Blevens Rod Shop Car Show.
More than 300 Big Money Drag Racers will compete including some travelling NHRA Pros like Shawn Langdon and Troy Coughlin.
Derby City $50K
Ohio Valley Dragway
West Point, KY
Today - Sunday
$15 Admission
Kids 12 and Under FREE
Click here to get connected to the Derby City $50K at the Ohio Valley Dragway.
