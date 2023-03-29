NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's dinner and a show all at once.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a taste of what chefs are cooking up at MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen.
MESA, A Live Dining Show keeps you engaged and wanting more.
Established and aspiring chefs from Southern Indiana and Louisville use MESA's state-of-the-art kitchen/restaurant to create memorable experiences.
These culinary artists present a wide variety of menus showcasing many cultures.
All you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show as they prepare food in front you.
Then, you get served the delectable creations.
The collaborative space offers Dinners & Lunches, Private Events, Cooking Classes, Cocktail Competitions and Demonstrations.
It houses a bookstore, pantry and cookware boutique.
FUTURE EVENT:
MESA, A Live Dining Show
with Chef Charlie Shunnarah
Saturday, April 29
4-Course "Reunited with the Funky Fresh and Get Fresh Crew"
$85
1st Course
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Peaches, Herbs & Sweet Italian Dressing
2nd Course
Pearl Sugar Waffles, Boneless Wings, Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Scallions, Peter Pipers Pickled Pepper Relish, Chucky’s Hot Honey
3rd Course
Smoked Pork Shank, Cheese Polenta, Pickled Red Onions, Golden Mustard BBQ Sauce
4th Course
Flowerless Chocolate Cake w/ Bourbon Maple Candied Bacon, Orange Cream Anglaise & Raspberry Cream Anglaise
Click here to get connected to MESA, A Live Dining Show.
