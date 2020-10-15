LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fall season may be the perfect time for some tea.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser went to the pros at Louisville Tea Company.
LTC is Louisville's #1 loose-leaf tea shop with over 150 different teas.
The owners of the family run business taste hundreds of teas to find unique flavors and high quality.
They also create their own unique tea blends.
The staff at Louisville Tea Company are happy to teach you about teas.
Keith learned how to brew loose leaf tea, how to make iced tea using an Ingenuitea and caffeine free options.
Also, found out about rare and unique teas from around the world.
Some teas can reduce stress.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Tea Company.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.