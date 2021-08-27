LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get what you need and what you didn't know you needed at a local farmers' market.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the Weekly Farmers' Market at Norton Commons.
Discover Kentucky Proud products, local produce and local makers.
Get to know businesses like Apéro Seasons, Toomsauce & Simply Mediterranean and Sunny Acres Farm.
Weekly Farmers' Market
Norton Commons, North Village Market
6301 Moonseed Street
Sundays through November 7th
Noon to 4pm
