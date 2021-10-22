LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-- Get into the Halloween season and take a stroll through hundreds of Jack O'Lanterns.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins Dreams with Wings as they prepare for the annual event.
The Jack O'Lantern Stroll will brighten your mood and bring awareness to the good work of Dreams With Wings.
Enjoy hundreds of beautifully carved pumpkins lining the front of St. Francis of Assisi on Bardstown Road.
Stumler Family Farm in Fredericksburg, Indiana helps by supplying many of the pumpkins to be carved.
Volunteers put their artistic touches on each Jack O'Lantern and then they are set aglow for an evening of unity.
There will be concessions to purchase and trick or treat stations for the kiddos.
Mike Bush and The All Stars will rock out during the night.
They are asking for a $5 donation per child to participate in trick or treating. (You can always donate more)
Jack O'Lantern Stroll
St. Francis of Assisi School
1960 Bardstown Rd
Friday, October 22nd
6:00-9:00
Donate $5 for kids to Trick or Treat
This FREE family friendly event highlights Dreams with Wings, an organization that empowers children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism.
