(FOX NEWS) -- Katy Perry poked fun of herself on Sunday during the MTV VMAs for trading in her typical red carpet fashion for a nursing bra and high-waisted underwear.
Perry, 35, gave birth to her first child with Orlando Bloom, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, on Aug. 26.
Although the former VMAs host wasn’t able to attend, she joined in on the fun from home.
The pop star posted a selfie on her Instagram Story during the show while she sported a nursing bra and high-waisted underwear.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
"Hair and makeup by: @exhaustion," the "Smile" singer joked. She also tagged where her bra and underwear were from.
Though Perry was nominated for the Cinematography award for her music video "Harleys In Hawaii" she didn't end up taking home the award.
Regardless of her loss, Perry has made major strides in music just days after giving birth.
On Aug. 27, the "Daisies" singer released her fifth studio album titled “Smile.”
Perry also debuted a new music video for the song “Champagne Problems” on Sunday.
“Listen to ‘Champagne Problems’ to get your pre-baby body back,” the singer captioned an Instagram post announcing the music video.
The single details Perry and Bloom’s bumpy relationship and recovery from their split in 2017.
“It's a song that really talks about how intense it's gotten and how many things we have had to go through. Yes, we have problems. Everybody has challenges in a relationship," the singer told People magazine. "If it's a real relationship, it's going to challenge you into your best self."
In the song, Perry croons: “Make-ups to the break-ups, times we could’ve gave up / We put the dirty work in so now we know it’s worth it / Now we’re celebrating, I’m so glad we made it this far.”
