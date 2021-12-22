LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keep the kids busy and engaged during the winter break.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Kentucky Science Center for some ideas.
When school’s out, science is in. Kentucky Science Center’s mission is to help children learn, even when JCPS is closed. In School’s Out Science Camp, kids can develop skills and make friendships that will last a lifetime. They can play, tinker, and investigate the world around them.
Winter 2021 / Spring 2022 Camp Dates
December 20-23, 2021
December 27-30, 2021
January 3, 2022
April 1 and 4-8, 2022
Camp Hours
8:00AM — 5:00PM
Drop-off: 8:00AM — 9:00AM
Pick-up: 4:00PM — 5:00PM
Also, celebrate the New Year a day early with the Kentucky Science Center "Noon Years" celebration on December 31st. Party like it's 2022 with their annual Noon Years party. Perfect for the family that can’t stay up until midnight. Enjoy activity stations throughout the building, plus the chance to explore the electromagnetic spectrum at a special science demonstration in the atrium. At the end of the show, join in on a 10-second countdown to welcome the Noon Year. All Noon Year activities are included with your regular Kentucky Science Center admission.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Science Center.
