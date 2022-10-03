LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Hearing Health is an important part of overall health but it’s not always on our radar.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about a special event to bring awareness to the issue.
Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) presents the Kentucky Walk4Hearing event on Saturday, October 8th.
Join an impactful event at Beckley Creek Park where people can learn about resources and technologies, connect with others in the community and bring attention to the importance of hearing health.
48-million Americans have hearing loss and the numbers are growing.
Young people are also affected, often with noise-induced hearing loss.
Most of us don’t protect our hearing, but it’s important to do a few things:
Keep headphone and earbuds at 60% volume or less, for no more than 60 minutes at a time.
Wear ear plugs when doing yard work, or going to a concert.
If you have trouble hearing or understanding, get your hearing checked by a professional.
1 out of 7 Americans has some degree of hearing loss.
Hearing loss is linked to increased risk of dementia, falls and other serious health issues.
Common signs you have a hearing problem are:
Trouble hearing on the phone.
Thinking that everyone is mumbling.
Friends or family complain that you often ask them to repeat.
The FDA just issued rules for Over-The-Counter hearing aids to be sold starting October 17th.
It’s a whole new class of hearing aids available to people without a prescription.
Click here to learn more about OTC Hearing Aids.
Kentucky Walk4Hearing
Saturday, October 8th
Beckley Creek Park
1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy, Louisville
Registration starts at 8am
5K walk begins at 9:15am
FREE Registration
Click here to get connected to Kentucky Walk4Hearing.
WDRB has served Louisville’s hearing-impaired community for years with pioneering Closed Captioning services.
Norton Healthcare has exclusively funded real-time closed captioning on all WDRB newscasts since October 17, 2005.
More than 150,000 deaf and hard of hearing individuals in the viewing area get 100% access to the station’s local news content.
