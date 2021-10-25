LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can celebrate "The Pouring 20's" during Louisville Beer Week happening now.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the participants honoring Louisville's beer scene.
The fourth Louisville Beer Week features beer releases, collaboration beers, events, discussion panels, and more from October 22nd through the 29th.
More than twenty events put on by twenty-three breweries.
Also, pick up a limited-edition “Pouring Twenties” 22 oz. commemorative cup available in participating brewery taprooms.
Breweries will also release their own version of Scruffy Outlier Pale Ale, a tribute beer named in honor of Monnik Beer Co.’s late head brewer, Scott Hand, who passed away in early September.
Participating Louisville breweries this year include 3rd Turn Brewing, Against the Grain Brewery, Akasha Brewing Co., Apocalypse Brew Works, Atrium Brewing, Butchertown Brewing, Chimera Brewing Co, Falls City Beer Co., Gallant Fox Brewing, Gordon Biersch, Goodwood Brewing, Gravely Brewing, Great Flood Brewing, Hi-Wire Louisville, Holsopple Brewing, Hometown Brewing Co., Mile Wide Beer Co., Monnik Beer Co., Old Louisville Brewing, Shippingport Brewing, Ten20 Craft Brewery, West Sixth Nulu, and Wild Hops Brewery.
Louisville Beer Week, presented by Louisville Ale Trail, is a seven-day celebration of Louisville’s historic and growing beer community.
Louisville Ale Trail engages tourists and residents about Louisville's local beer scene.
Click here a full schedule of Louisville Beer Week events.
Tailspin Ale Fest, the annual beer festival, serves as an “after-party” for Louisville Beer Week on Saturday, October 30th.
