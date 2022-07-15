LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- ACT Louisville Productions presents The Sound of Music.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the people making it possible at Iroquois Amphitheater.
This musical production happens July 15th through the 19th.
Legendary director, William P. Bradford II and rising Broadway Star Caroline Glazier (in her professional
debut) spearhead all seven performances.
Many performers are back from their highly successful production of The Wizard of Oz.
In their second season, ACT Louisville Productions continues allowing young performers and aspiring theatre professionals to experience firsthand how a professional musical production is rehearsed and constructed.
The Sound of Music
ACT Louisville Productions
Iroquois Amphitheater
July 15-19
House opens at 7:00 pm
Show starts at 8:00 pm
Matinees: July 16 & 17 - 2:00 pm
Tickets on sale now starting at $15
