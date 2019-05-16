GATLINBURG, Tn. (WDRB) -- Gatlinburg's newest attraction isn't for the faint of heart.
Skybridge, the longest pedestrian bridge in North America, opens this week in the Smoky Mountains. At its highest point, the 700 foot bridge is more than 140 feet above the ground. It is made up of 129 cedar panels and is built to hold more than 200,000 pounds.
SkyLift Park's Marketing Coordinator, Marcus Watson, says in the middle of the bridge, there are three giant glass panels, so walkers can look down and all around at the scenery.
"The most beautiful view of the Smoky Mountains you can find in Gatlinburg. You can see the three highest peaks from the bridge that's in the Smokies, which is Clingman's Dome, Mt. Guyot, and Mt. LeConte. So the entire time you're up there, there's a beautiful panoramic view," he said.
The bridge is part of Skylift Park, which features a chairlift that takes passengers up 500 vertical feet from Gatlinburg to the top of Crockett Mountain. After the bridge opens, visitors will be able to step off the lift at the top to walk across the bridge and enjoy the views. The chairlift costs $15 per adult and $12 per child.
