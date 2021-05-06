CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) — Mother’s Day, the second Sunday of May, do you have mom’s gift picked out?
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser found a place with lots of ideas, Charlestown Farm & Garden.
Charlestown Farm & Garden in Charlestown, Indiana was formerly The Feed Store & Nursery.
They feature mini barns, plant and garden supplies, dirt, rock, mulch, and local artist wood working and pottery.
Floyd Cornett, a local artist, has claimed a small section of the store to display his artistry.
Many handcrafted wood art and pottery pieces from bowls to vases.
It’s the perfect place to ask questions and pick something up for Mom.
Click here to get connected to Charlestown Farm & Garden.
