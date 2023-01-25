Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow gets people excited about outdoor activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – You can start thinking about outdoor activities now.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow before it started.

The region’s outdoor, camping and boating community can once again try and learn about the outdoor and on-water lifestyle.

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center January 25 through 29, 2023.

The midwinter event has been around for more than 60 years.

You can browse, board, order, and purchase from among the newest-model RVs, boats and on-water and sporting accessories.

The show features many educational or interactive attractions:

Boating Skills Virtual Trainer

Seminars for all levels of boating experience

Four Roses Bourbon Lounge

Kids’ Trout Pond

Kids’ Cove Fun Zone

Fred’s Shed How-To-Center

Wakeboard Pros Meet & Greet

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Paddle Boarding

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

Kentucky Exposition Center

Wednesday, January 25 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 26 from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Friday, January 27 from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

                       

Admission is $14 at the box office.

FREE for children 12 and under.

