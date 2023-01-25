Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow gets people excited about outdoor activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – You can start thinking about outdoor activities now.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow before it started.
The region’s outdoor, camping and boating community can once again try and learn about the outdoor and on-water lifestyle.
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center January 25 through 29, 2023.
The midwinter event has been around for more than 60 years.
You can browse, board, order, and purchase from among the newest-model RVs, boats and on-water and sporting accessories.
The show features many educational or interactive attractions:
Boating Skills Virtual Trainer
Seminars for all levels of boating experience
Four Roses Bourbon Lounge
Kids’ Trout Pond
Kids’ Cove Fun Zone
Fred’s Shed How-To-Center
Wakeboard Pros Meet & Greet
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Paddle Boarding
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
Kentucky Exposition Center
Wednesday, January 25 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 26 from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Friday, January 27 from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 28 from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 29 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Admission is $14 at the box office.
FREE for children 12 and under.
Click here for online tickets.
