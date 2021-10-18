Louisville Earth Walk sends you on a path to protecting the environment

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get in touch with nature during the Louisville Earth Walk.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about this special event to celebrate the planet.
Join in the 5th annual Louisville Earth Walk, a community celebration featuring a non-competitive walk.
The event happens on Saturday, October 23rd starting at 9 am at Hogan’s Fountain Cherokee Park.
Participants can celebrate our beautiful planet while raising both awareness and funds for the organizations in our city that work to protect and improve the quality of life for all.
You can register the day of the event 2 different ways.
The Cherokee Park Loop Walk option invites you to join the group at 9 am at Hogan’s Fountain for a celebration and 3.7k walk.
Plus enjoy the Earth-friendly costume contest, FREE Heine Bros. Coffee and North Lime Donuts and The Mighty Shades of Ebony performance.
To acknowledge the Halloween season, dress up for the walk, maybe as one of Earth’s many amazing expressions... animal, plant, insect, element or other.
Your costume choice could win you a prize at Cherokee Park in 3 categories... Exceptional Use of Reclaimed Materials, Exceptional Team Costume and Special Mention.
The Virtual / Free-form option invites you to walk anytime on your favorite path, in your neighborhood, nearby park, treadmill or anywhere on October 23rd.
Celebrate planet Earth on the same day however you like... run, dance, meditate or whatever from wherever you are.
You can support the Louisville Earth Walk by making a donation by clicking here.
Proceeds will be distributed among the 12 environmental nonprofit organizing partners.
Project Warm, Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, Our Earth Now, Louisville Sustainability Council, Louisville Grows, Louisville Climate Action Network, Kentucky Interfaith Power and Light, Kentucky Conservation Committee, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Greater Louisville Sierra Club, Food Literacy Project, and Cultivating Connections.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Earth Walk.
