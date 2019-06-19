LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learning how to ride horse could be the perfect summer camp.
The Louisville Equestrian Center offers many opportunities for kids ages 4 and up.
Expert horsewoman Betsy Webb started the center to focus on equine-related activities and special events.
She became the only Level III certified instructor of the American Riding Instructors Association in Kentucky.
During the various summer camps, kids learn how to care, show and ride horses.
The Louisville Equestrian Center features 78 horse stalls, indoor and outdoor riding arenas and age appropriate camps.
Full day and half day summer camps run from June 3rd through August 9th.
