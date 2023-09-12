LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a big week for the Louisville volleyball team: The Cards face No. 19 Kentucky on Wednesday and No. 5 Stanford on Sunday.
Aiko Jones — one of the Louisville's star players — joined WDRB Mornings Tuesday for a preview of what fans can expect.
Louisville is coming off a big win against Penn State, and Jones hopes to continue the momentum.
"It felt like a dominant showing coming off our not-so-dominant showing against Dayton last Wednesday," she said. "So we came in with not a vengeance against Penn State but a vengeance for how we've been playing. And I think we executed it perfectly."
Aiko said she and her teammates don't do a lot of "trash-talking" when they make big plays.
"We kind of try to let our game talk for itself," Aiko said. "All the talk goes into our huddle and not really through the net."
Stanford is ranked fifth in the country, but, for now, Aiko said they're concentrating on Wednesday's game against Kentucky.
"Right now, we're looking at Kentucky tomorrow," she said. "But we do know that we have a big match on Sunday as well. Both games are huge."
Both Wednesday and Sunday's matches will be played at home at the KFC Yum! Center.
"That's a big thing for us is trying to get as many people in there as possible, having the opportunity to interact with more fans than we do in our home gym," Aiko said.
Aiko said there is a strong fan base for volleyball.
"People want to watch volleyball, and I think people are noticing that now," she said. "So it's very encouraging going into the Yum! Center. I mean, it's amazing to play in there. I still think I love playing in L&N Arena more, just because it's a much more intimate environment.
"In the Yum! Center, it's like we can fit anyone. Everyone that wants to come see us. And it's amazing for those little girls and high school teams that don't get to come to every game, and it's just awesome to see. It's more of a community event in there."
Aiko said support from fans means everything.
"I feel like we have the city of Louisville behind us," she said. "We went to Missouri a couple of weeks ago, and we had Louisville fans in Missouri show up and ask for autographs."
Wednesday's match is set for 8 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. Sunday's match gets underway at 1 p.m.
Single game tickets are still available for as low as $15 at the Ticketmaster and KFC Yum! Center websites. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the KFC Yum! center box office.
