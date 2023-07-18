LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's fourth annual Art in the Park was scheduled to take place on July 18 in Central Park in Old Louisville, but it will now be held July 21 because of the threat of severe weather.
It's part of the city's celebration of Park and Recreation Month. Katey Cook with Louisville Parks and Recreation stopped by WDRB Mornings Tuesday to give us a preview of the FREE event that starts at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
"Right now we are still having Art in the Park," Cook said, "but if the rain chances go up some then we'll be moving it to Friday."
There will be free arts and crafts activities for kids, food trucks, entertainment from a balloon and caricature artist and much more.
At 8 p.m., Kentucky Shakespeare! will present "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
"So all of our crafts are kind of whimsical and follow the vibe of A Midsummer Night's Dream," Cook said.
Everyone is invited.
