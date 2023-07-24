LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As parents of Jefferson County Public Schools students prepare to adjust to the new school start times, one school wants to remind parents that they have options.
A Christian school called Mentor Harness Grow Preparatory Academy is one of those options for 6th through 12th graders. M.H.G. founder Antonio Thomas, and math, science and history teacher Reid Williamson joined WDRB Mornings Monday to talk about what the school has to offer.
Thomas said as he was growing up in Louisville he always wanted a place "where I felt like kids could come in and be able to learn and be able to grow. And so we started a program, and it's called M.H.G. Preparatory Academy."
The school uses inquiry-based learning, meaning every child can learn on their own. Thomas said the goal is "teaching them how to think rather than what to think."
Williamson left another teaching position to work at M.H.G.
"I love the vision of this school and I love the 'M' of the M.H.G., the mentoring aspect there of the school, that we can teach these kids how to love to learn and how to think well — not what to think but how to think, how to train their minds," Williamson said. "So they can test everything and hold fast to what's good."
M.H.G. Academy is located at 853 Milton Street.
