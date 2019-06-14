LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The festival fun continues with the Lyndon Summer Festival.
Robsion Park in Lyndon, KY between Lake Ave. & La Grange Rd. provides the backdrop for Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th.
Fun, food, musical acts, walk-around entertainment, commercial vendors, arts and crafts, activities for the kids, and a beer garden for adults.
The Louisville Crashers take the stage at 7:30 on Friday.
From Paris performs at 6:30 on Saturday.
Robsion Park, Lyndon, KY
Friday, June 14th 4:00 to 10:00
Saturday, June 15th Noon to Fireworks
FREE Admission & Parking
