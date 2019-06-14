LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The festival fun continues with the Lyndon Summer Festival.

Robsion Park in Lyndon, KY between Lake Ave. & La Grange Rd. provides the backdrop for Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th.

Fun, food, musical acts, walk-around entertainment, commercial vendors, arts and crafts, activities for the kids, and a beer garden for adults.

The Louisville Crashers take the stage at 7:30 on Friday.

From Paris performs at 6:30 on Saturday.

