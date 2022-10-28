GOSHEN, Ky (WDRB) -- Hermitage Farm prepares for one of its favorite events of the year.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the people getting ready for "Meet Your Maker Halloween Market".

Shop close to 20 of Kentuckiana’s best artists and makers while enjoying some spooky entertainment in Goshen, Kentucky.

Experience food and beverages by Barn8 Restaurant, live music by Gypsy Jazz, Trick or Treat ($3 per person), hayrides ($5 per person) and the local artists & makers.

Meet Your Maker Halloween Market

Hermitage Farm

Goshen, Ky

Sunday, October 30th

11:00 am - 5:00 pm

All Ages Welcome

Click here to connect with Hermitage Farm's Meet Your Maker Halloween Market and see a map of the event.

