LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — These days people may need a place to relax, recover, breathe, stretch, grow and feel good.
Mindful Bodiwork is a studio designed for some serious self-care.
They specialize in therapeutic yoga, infrared sauna and barefoot bodywork.
At MBODI, they are skilled in barefoot approaches to bodywork, like Ashiatsu Barefoot Massage or Sarga Bodywork.
MBODI creator and licensed massage therapist, Misha Tsozik, has trained in both styles and recommends barefoot bodywork to anyone who loves deep tissue massage.
She says the foot is the best for the job of massage.
The foot is arched, with over 30 joints, that allow it to bend and contour to the shape of the body, cupping and gripping big muscle groups.
