It's the 6th Annual Norton Commons Art Festival.
More than 60 vendors, artists and live musicians plan to attend.
See work from painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, photographers, woodworkers, soap milliners, and textile workers.
Plus, a series of live performances from local musicians.
Saturday, May 15th
Whiskey Bent Valley Boys (Bluegrass - 11am-1pm)
Samuel Harness (Acoustic Covers – 1:30-3:00pm)
Sean Hickey (Eclectic Acoustic - 3-5pm)
Sunday, May 16th
Bourbon Revival (Bluegrass - 11am-1pm)
Joe D’Amato (Classic Rock - 1-3pm)
Ron Jones Quartet (Jazz - 3pm-5pm)
Local food and drink vendors like Copper Kitchen, Alchemy, Long Shot Lobsta , Sugar Tree Sweet Shop, Froggy’s Popcorn, Busy B Oak Barrel Lemonade, and Beer & Wine by Commonwealth Tap will be on hand all weekend.
Two commissioned permanent works will be unveiled on Saturday.
Norton Commons Art Festival
North Village Town Center
Saturday & Sunday
May 15th & 16th
11 am - 5 pm Both Days
FREE Admission
