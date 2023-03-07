CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Providence High School presents Cinderella for their Spring musical.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser takes the stage with young entertainers preparing for their next performance.
The Performing Arts are thriving at Providence High School.
They provide a professional learning environment with opportunities for all students.
All grade levels have a chance to get involved with performing on stage or behind the scenes.
It takes many students to produce a spring musical like Cinderella, the story of a young girl overcoming many obstacles in hopes of a storybook ending.
Cinderella by Rodgers and Hammerstein
Providence High School Performing Arts
Clarksville, Indiana
March 3,4,10,11 at 7:00 pm
March 6 & 12 at 2:00 pm
Tickets $15 Adults / $10 Students
Click here to get connected to Providence High School Performing Arts.
