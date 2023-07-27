Rail Explorers brings their unique pedaling adventure to the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WDRB) -- Explore the beauty of horse farms, limestone cliffs, and river views from a bike on a railroad track.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser tries out Rail Explorers in Versailles, Kentucky.
The Bluegrass Kentucky Division offers riders a unique experience along the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad.
Pedal through the Horse Capital of the World and heart of Bourbon Country.
The Railbikes feature a custom-built electric motor (the REX Propulsion System) to help move you along.
The 10-mile round-trip tour offers the Quad Railbike (up to four riders) and Tandem Railbike (up to two riders) option.
After a 5-mile ride west from the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad Museum, riders will spend about 30 minutes enjoying the Kentucky River view from about 100 ft. up, while guides use hydraulic lifts to turn around the railbikes.
Then, you travel back to the start making it an approximately two-hour experience.
Rail Explorers Bluegrass Kentucky Division is the company’s first Southeast location.
It builds on four sister locations: Boone, Iowa; The Catskills and Cooperstown, NY; and, Rhode Island.
The company began operations in 2015 and has since hosted more than 350,000 riders.
Public tours begin July 28.
Rail Explorers
Bluegrass Kentucky Division
175 Beasley Road
Versailles, KY 40383
Tandem Explorer: from $90 (two riders @ $45 per person)
Quad Explorer: from $160 (up to four riders @ $40 per person)
10% discount for bookings of 10 or more (conditions apply)
