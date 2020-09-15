LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some yoga pose can be intimidating especially the ones when you are upside down.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined yoga instructor Brooke Borgelt for some advice on being “New to Inversions”.
Rebel Yoga with Brooke helps beginners slowly move into the more advanced yoga poses.
Her “New to Inversions” workshop gets you there.
Sunday, September 20th
2:00-4:00
Cost of workshop $50
Not ready for a headstand? No worries.
This workshop is tailored to educate you on how to safely journey "toward" your inversion goals.
It can also help you perfect other inversions like “downward facing dog”, “forward folds” and even “childs pose”.
She goes over proper alignment, the muscle groups that need to be strengthened in order to safely support your headstands as well as your handstands and other common inversions.
This workshop is limited to a smaller number of people.
Click here to get connected to Rebel Yoga with Brooke.
