WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival.
After a successful event the year before, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky Sept. 14-16.
The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park right on the riverbank is the backdrop for this annual event.
Make sure to visit the West Point Kentucky Historical Museum.
Admission is free, just bring money for rides and food.
The festival will include vendor booths, food trucks, live music, golf cart poker run, parade, a pet parade, mullet contest, children’s activities, a silent auction, and a fireworks show on Saturday night by Boombad Fireworks.
The 2023 River Days Festival is lovingly dedicated to one of their long time committee members, Josh Roederer, who passed away in May of this year.
Thursday, Sept. 14
5 p.m. - Rides and booths open
6 p.m. - Golf Cart Poker Run
7 p.m. - Karaoke with Carrie and Kevin in Veterans Memorial Park
Friday, Sept. 15
5 p.m. - Rides and Vendor booths open.
6 p.m. - Hot legs contest! Men participate, women judge.
7 p.m. - Hank Rose Trio
Saturday, Sept. 16
8 a.m. - First Ever 5K Run/Walk
10 a.m. - Children’s Pet Parade
11 a.m. - West Point River Days Parade
Noon - Rides and Booths open.
12:30 p.m. - Parade awards
1 p.m. - Children’s games and activities begin
4 p.m. - Magician Steve Priddy
4 p.m. - Cornhole tournament
5 p.m. - Elvis Tribute Artist
7 p.m. - Miles Apart plays Live Music
Dusk - Fireworks by BoomBad Fireworks
