LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate ‘Derby at Home’ this May 2, 2020 with live and virtual experiences coordinated by Kentucky Derby Museum and Churchill Downs.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined the Kentucky Derby Museum for some simple celebration ideas.
This one-of-a-kind event helps you safely celebrate the traditions of the Kentucky Derby from home.
Get “at-home” Derby party ideas, take a virtual tour of Churchill Downs with a museum tour guide and learn plenty of DIY crafts for the whole family.
The online experience will happen all day May 2nd.
Kentucky Derby Museum will offer Live and Virtual Derby Experiences on their social channels throughout the day including:
- Entertaining, Derby-inspired food and cocktail recipes
- Ideas for party decorations and kids’ crafts
- Explore our online museum
- Derby collections and never before seen artifacts
- Hat and fascinator DIY projects
- Watch a 3-minute excerpt of “The Greatest Race” film
- Behind-the-scenes interviews with Derby legends including D. Wayne Lucas, Bob Baffert, Diane Crump and Donna Barton
Click here to shop official Derby 146 merchandise.
20% of all orders received by May 3rd will be donated to Mayor Fischer’s and Governor Beshear’s Covid-19 funds.
You can post your at-home activities and photos using #kyderbyathome.
Watch Thunder on WDRB, August 15th.
The fireworks extravaganza will be followed by a 2 week Derby Festival celebration and the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5th.
