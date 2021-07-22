LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Green District opens another eatery in Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the healthy fast casual concept.
The restaurant chain expands to their 5th location in the Highlands.
The 1,600-square-foot indoor space at the corner of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway features seven signature chopped salads, along with wraps and grain bowls, nearly 50 fresh ingredients and 15 house-made dressings.
Green District was founded in 2017 by Jordan Doepke, Chris Furlow and Matt Petty, who met coaching soccer and share a passion for healthy living.
Their mission is to serve fresh, high-quality food and provide great customer service.
The Louisville-based company has plans to expand into Nashville and Cincinnati.
Locations include St. Matthews, Middletown, Downtown Louisville, Highlands and Plainfield, IN.
Click here to get connected to Green District.
